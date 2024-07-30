Hot Toys Reveals New Clone Commander Scorch 1/6 Scale Figure

The figure manufacturer has revealed all the details about the new Star Wars collectible. Let’s check it out!

What’s Happening:

Hot Toys

Commander Scorch served in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars. He went on to become a leader of the Imperial Royal Guard commandos. Stationers in Mount Tantiss, Scorch protected the Empire’s scientific studies as a member of the Advanced Science Division. He served under Dr. Royce Hemlock.

The figure, which is inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: The Bad Batch , features highly detailed white, gray, and yellow armor and the character’s signature markings and signet. The helmet features an LED light up option for extra display styles.

features highly detailed white, gray, and yellow armor and the character’s signature markings and signet. The helmet features an LED light up option for extra display styles. Additionally, the figure comes packed with a blaster pistol, blaster rifle, thermal detonator, and a backpack.

The Clone Commander Scorch 1/6 Scale Figure is available to preorder from Sideshow for $270. At this time, the figure is sold out, but you can join the waitlist for the figure here

The figure is expected to ship sometime between August 2024 and December 2024.

Read More: