Hot Toys Reveals New Clone Commander Scorch 1/6 Scale Figure

The figure manufacturer has revealed all the details about the new Star Wars collectible. Let’s check it out!
What’s Happening:
- Hot Toys has revealed their new Clone Commander Scorch 1/6 scale figure.
- Commander Scorch served in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars. He went on to become a leader of the Imperial Royal Guard commandos. Stationers in Mount Tantiss, Scorch protected the Empire’s scientific studies as a member of the Advanced Science Division. He served under Dr. Royce Hemlock.
- The figure, which is inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, features highly detailed white, gray, and yellow armor and the character’s signature markings and signet. The helmet features an LED light up option for extra display styles.
- Additionally, the figure comes packed with a blaster pistol, blaster rifle, thermal detonator, and a backpack.
- The Clone Commander Scorch 1/6 Scale Figure is available to preorder from Sideshow for $270. At this time, the figure is sold out, but you can join the waitlist for the figure here.
- The figure is expected to ship sometime between August 2024 and December 2024.
