Hot Toys Reveals New General Grievous, Iron Man, and Black Widow Figures

The figure manufacturer has revealed three new figures available for preorder now. Let’s check out the new Star Wars and Marvel collectibles.

What’s Happening:

Hot Toys has announced preorders for the new General Grievous, Iron Man Mark XLII, and Black Widow

Let’s check them out:

General Grievous

The Revenge of the Sith-inspired figure features a highly articulated metal body. It also features a rolling eyeball system that allows collectors to adjust the figure’s gaze. The figure comes with USB-powered LED Lightsabers, interchangeable parts, an electrostaff, a blaster, and a poseable fabric cape. The figure costs $370 and can be preordered here. Additionally, fans can preorder the Special Edition version, which comes with a commemorative coin. The Special Edition is only available until August 20th at 9am PT. The figure is expected to ship between July 2025 and December 2025.

Iron Man Mark XLII

Inspired by Iron Man 3, the Mark XLII suit (aka Autonomous Prehensile Propulsion Suit) figure showcases a battle damaged Iron Man headsculpt. Also included in the collectible is an interchangeable light-up helmet. Featuring 30 points of articulation, the figure is highly poseable and features LED light-up functions throughout. The figure also comes in a Special Edition, which includes an Iron Man helmet bonus accessory. Both the regular and Special Edition retail for $450 and can be preordered here. The Deluxe Edition, which retails for $490, includes extra display options, interchangeable damaged right arm, and additional battle-damaged armor. For the same price, fans can preorder the Deluxe Special Edition, which includes all items from both the Deluxe and Special edition packs. The Deluxe Special and Special Editions are only available for preorder until August 20th at 9AM PT. The figure is expected to ship between July 2025 and December 2025.

Black Widow (Artisan Edition)

Heavily influenced by Scarlett Johansson’s debut as the character in Iron Man 2, the new figure features a hand-painted headscult, rolling eyeball design, and rooted wool to recreate the character’s long curly hair. The collectible showcases the character's tailored jumpsuit with pouches, a holster, and bit wristlets. Accessories with the figure include pistols, taser disks, a rope, and a spray can all with a specially designed magnetic display stand. Also available is the Special Edition version of the figure, which includes an Iron Man gauntlet and two additional interchangeable hands. The figure is expected to ship between July 2025 and December 2025.

Currently, both options are sold out, but you can join the waitlist for the figure here.

Read More: