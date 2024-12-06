Disney Store Holiday Deal — Buy One Get One Plush, Today Only

Give your favorite Disney fan double the gifts for the price of one.

Disney Store is continuing their annual 12 Days of Savings event with a new daily deal that will allow shoppers to pick up two plushies for the price of one.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Holiday Deals:

Disney Store is kicking off Day 3 of their 12 Days of Deals event.

For today only, Disney Store

Using the code HUGS at check out, the deal applies on over 156 products at Disney’s online retailer.

The deal also extends to collectible mystery packs like Munchlings, Limited Release plush, and Toys for Tots Donation Items.

Again, this deal is available for today only, so don’t miss out on the incredible savings.

Let’s take a look at some of the adorable plush toys available at Disney Store.

Figment Cuddleez Plush – Large 25''

$39.99

Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Churro – Limited Release – October

$29.99

Ariel Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Little Mermaid

$21.99

Orange Bird Scented Big Feet Plush – Small 11''

$29.99

Minnie Mouse Plush – Red – Medium 17 3/4''

$26.99

You can check out all the eligible styles of plush here

Read More Disney Store: