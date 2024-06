Disney Lorcana Events Set for Gen Con Indy 2024

Disney Lorcana TCG is heading to Gen Con Indy 2024.

What’s Happening:

If you’re heading to Gen Con Indy 2024 from August 1st through the 4th, be ready to enter the world of Disney Lorcana.

Events for new and old players will take place throughout the event.

Ravensburger event registration is opening soon for events. You can head to the Gen Con website

To view the complete schedule of Disney Lorcana events taking place, head to their website.

List of Disney Lorcana GenCon events (note: some events may be sold out)

Hall A Events

8/1/2024

9:00 AM Disney Lorcana New Player Starter Deck – 4th Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 1st & 2nd Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 4th Set Hall A

11:00 AM Disney Lorcana Core Constructed Hall A

12:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 1st & 2nd Set Hall A

1:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

2:00 PM Disney Lorcana Multiplayer Core Constructed Hall A

2:00 PM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft -1st Set

3:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

4:00 PM Disney Lorcana Starter Deck Chaos Hall A

5:00 PM Disney Lorcana Core Constructed Hall A

6:00 PM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 4th Set

7:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 3rd & 4th Set

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Starter Deck Chaos Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Multiplayer Core Constructed Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A



8/2/2024

9:00 AM Disney Lorcana New Player Starter Deck – 4th Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 1st & 2nd Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 4th Set

11:00 AM Disney Lorcana Core Constructed Hall A

12:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 1st & 2nd Set Hall A

1:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

2:00 PM Disney Lorcana Multiplayer Core Constructed Hall A

2:00 PM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 2nd Set Hall A

3:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

4:00 PM Disney Lorcana Starter Deck Chaos Hall A

5:00 PM Disney Lorcana Core Constructed Hall A

6:00 PM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 4th Set Hall A

7:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Starter Deck Chaos Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Multiplayer Core Constructed Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A



8/3/2024

9:00 AM Disney Lorcana New Player Starter Deck – 4th Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 1st & 2nd Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 4th Set Hall A

11:00 AM Disney Lorcana Core Constructed Hall A

12:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 1st & 2nd Set Hall A

1:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

2:00 PM Disney Lorcana Multiplayer Core Constructed Hall A

2:00 PM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 3rd Set Hall A

3:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

4:00 PM Disney Lorcana Starter Deck Chaos Hall A

5:00 PM Disney Lorcana Core Constructed Hall A

6:00 PM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 4th Set Hall A

7:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Starter Deck Chaos Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Multiplayer Core Constructed Hall A

8:00 PM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A



8/4/2024

9:00 AM Disney Lorcana New Player Starter Deck – 4th Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Sealed Booster Draft – 1st & 2nd Set Hall A

10:00 AM Disney Lorcana Sealed Deck – 3rd & 4th Set Hall A

11:00 AM Disney Lorcana Booster Draft – 4th Set Hall A

12:00 PM Disney Lorcana Core Constructed Hall A

12:00 PM Disney Lorcana Multiplayer Core Constructed Hall A

Hoosier Hall Events

8/1/2024

10:00 AM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

12:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

2:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

4:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130



8/2/2024

10:00 AM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

12:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

2:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

4:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

6:00:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Open Play Hoosier Hall Rm 130

7:00:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Open Play Hoosier Hall Rm 130



8/3/2024

10:00 AM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

12:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

2:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

4:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

6:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Open Play Hoosier Hall Rm 130

7:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Open Play Hoosier Hall Rm 130



8/4/2024

10:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

12:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Hoosier Hall Rm 130

2:00 PM Illumineer's Quest: Deep Trouble – Multiplayer Disney Lorcana Experience Open Play Hoosier Hall Rm 130

