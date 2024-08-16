Mini Merc with the Mouth — Hot Toys Releases Preorders for new Kidpool 1/6 Scale Figure

by |
Tags: , , ,

The figure manufacturer is bringing another Deadpool variant from Deadpool & Wolverine to life with their new figure.

What’s Happening:

  • Hot Toys has announced their brand new Kidpool 1/6 Scale Figure.
  • Joining the ranks of Deadpool, Wolverine, and Ladypool, the highly detailed figure showcases a masked head with 5 pairs of interchangeable eyes.
  • Decked in a tailored red and black layered hooded outfit, red pants with kneepads, a utility belt, and sneakers, the Kidpool figure will come with a pair of water pistols and a backpack with two katanas.
  • The new figure has 30 points of articulation, making it highly poseable.
  • It also comes with a battle-damaged gray couch to showcase the figure.
  • The Kidpool 1/6 Scale Figure retails for $240 and is expected to ship sometime between July and December 2025. You can preorder the figure from Sideshow here.
  • Check out more photos of the figure below:

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber