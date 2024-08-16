Sideshow Releases Preorders for New Mystique: Freedom & Destiny Premium Format Figure

by |
Tags: , , ,

The X-Men favorite is being brought to life in a nearly foot and half tall figure.

What’s Happening:

  • Sideshow has announced a new Mystique: Free & Destiny Premium Format Figure.
  • Raven Darkhölme, aka Mystique, is known for her shifting nature. As a super-villain, an antihero, and a mercenary, she is both a friend and a foe to the X-Men.
  • The 15.5 inch figure is situated atop Trask Industries machinery as she holds a weapon on one hand as she uses the other to hack into the corporation's mainframe.
  • The figure features a glowing screen revealing silhouettes of Pyro, The Blob, Toad, and Destiny.
  • The sculpted figure offers a variety of display options including an additional outfit as the security guard she mimicked to get access to the computer.
  • Swap out pieces include a right arm holding a key card, a left leg, and a guard belt.
  • The figure retails for $685 and is expected to ship between May and August of 2025. You can preorder the figure here.
  • Check out more images of the figure below:

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber