Haunted Mansion 55th Anniversary — Disney Store Releases New Limited Edition Mini Jumbo Pin

Featuring the hitchhiking ghosts and the attractions iconic French Quarter facade, the new product from Disney Store is available now.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has officially released a limited edition Hitchhiking Ghosts – The Haunted Mansion

The new pin, which is limited to 2250 units, celebrates the classic Disneyland

Ezra, Phineas, and Gus headline the new collectible, showcasing their hitchhiker's thumbs.

The 3 ¼ inch tall and 3 inch wide enamel pin also features a pewter finish, Mickey icon pin backs, and a commemorative Disney Pins Limited Edition card.

The new pin retails for $34.99 and is available here

Additionally, Disney Store is offering two promo codes right now! If you spend over $100, purchasers can receive a free gift with the code GIFT. If you spend over $75, use the code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping.

