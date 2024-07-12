Disney After Dark Pin Event – Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Upcharge Experience

A new Disney After Dark event for pin traders is coming to Walt Disney World this fall. The hotel hosted experience will provide Disney fans unforgettable opportunities to share their love of the Disney Parks collectibles.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced

The upcharge event, taking place at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort’s convention center, will take place on September 14th.

The pin event will showcase a series of collectibles inspired by the Disney Parks at night, the Disney villains, and some of the most beloved characters as they glow and sparkle in this exclusive collection.

Pin enthusiasts will gather together to experience pin trading opportunities and experiences.

To attend the event guests will need to purchase one of the following packages: Midnight Package ($129 per guest) – This package includes: Access to the trading area on check-in day, which is September 13th. Admission to the 2024 Disney After Dark Pin Event. Opportunity to enter a drawing to purchase event pins prior to the event. Trading activities with Disney and event guests. Meet with Disney Pin Partners and preview upcoming releases. Pin artist signings. Possibility of participating in pin design experience bidding. One pin vending machine transaction. Limited Edition Commemorative Gifts ($75 value) Welcome Pin (Glow in the dark, black light reactive ink) Goodbye Pin (Features pin on pin, high concentrated glitter) Black light mini flashlight Event lanyard and credentials Starlight Package ($249 per guest) – This package includes everything in Midnight Package plus: An additional pin vending machine credit. Preference for random selection process events. Early admission (12:30PM) at event check-in on September 13th One and a half hour early access to event offerings on September 14th. Two “Artist Proof” or “Pre-Production” pins. An additional gift worth $75 Starlight Package gift 2-pin set.

Additionally, guests can add on the Bright Light Brunch Package ($119 per guest), which includes: Private brunch at Toledo- Tpas, Steak and Seafood restaurant on September 14th. Limited Edition gift pin Pin artist mix and mingle Thirty minutes of early access to offerings on September 14th

The event will offer dozens of exclusive pins available to purchase. You can checkout the catalog here

Itinerary for the event includes: Friday September 13 12:30PM-2:30PM: Event Check In and random selection process product pickup for Starlight package guests. 2:30PM-7:00PM: Event Check In and random selection process product pickup for all registered guests. 12:45PM-7:00PM: Pin trading area for register event guests. Saturday September 14 9:00AM-10:30AM: Event open for Starlight Package guests. 10:00AM-10:30AM: Event open to Bright Light Brunch guests. 10:30AM-6:00PM: Event open to all registered guests. Check in and random selection process product pickup. Disney After Dark store open. Pin trading area open. Disney Pin Partners product preview. 10:30AM-5:00PM: Pin trading activities. 10:30AM-2:00PM: On-site random selection process/pin design experience – Preview and form submission. 12:00PM: Refund deadline for random selection process products. 2:00PM: On-site random selection process/pin design experience submissions end. 3:00PM-5:00PM: Pin artist signing. 4:00PM: On-site random selection process/pin design experience results announced. 5:00PM: Entrance to pin trading activity closes. 6:00PM: “Until we see you again…” – Close of event.

Registration for the event will open at 1:00PM EST on July 23rd. You can register here

