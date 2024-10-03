Pre-Orders Available for This Beautiful Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora at Disney Store

Pre-orders are now available for this beautiful Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- At Disney Store, you can now pre-order this magical Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora, costing $250.00.
- This set showcases three sterling silver charms packaged in a special gift box.
- It includes a dangle charm featuring Santa Mickey and a snowglobe, a charm illustrating a carousel horse, and another charm showcasing Dumbo.
- Each piece has gemstones and enamel embellishments and is created for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora; Disney Parks | Disney Store $250.00
