Pre-Orders Available for This Beautiful Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora at Disney Store

Pre-orders are now available for this beautiful Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • At Disney Store, you can now pre-order this magical Mickey Mouse Holiday Charm Set by Pandora, costing $250.00.
  • This set showcases three sterling silver charms packaged in a special gift box.
  • It includes a dangle charm featuring Santa Mickey and a snowglobe, a charm illustrating a carousel horse, and another charm showcasing Dumbo.
  • Each piece has gemstones and enamel embellishments and is created for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

