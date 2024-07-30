We’re Going *Gonzo* Over RSVLTS’ First Ever Collection Starring The Muppets!

It’s time to play the music it’s time to light the lights, and it’s time to scream like a felt character because RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has released their first ever collection starring The Muppets! At long last, Jim Henson’s beloved creations are making their debut on an exciting collection, one of our favorite pop-culture brands.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

We have been dreaming about this day ever since RSVLTS secured their first license with the Jim Henson Company! While we’ve loved the Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, Dark Crystal, and Archives series, it’s about time the OGs, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and the rest of the Muppet gang get their turn in the spotlight.

As you can imagine, the collection is full of colorful Kunuflex button downs in variety of sizes and styles, including classic and women’s, making it possible whole family to get in on the fun. Plus, hybrid shorts, crewneck ties, and dad hats are part of this drop. So turn up the charm or sass (we see you Statler and Waldorf!) on your next outing with these essential threads from RSVLTS!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs and Hybrid Shorts

"Time to Meet the Muppets" – classic women

RSVLTS Crewneck Tees

RSVLTS Dad Hat

KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts retails for $70; $35 for hats and $32 for the tee.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!