Deal Alert — “Gravity Falls” Inspired “The Book of Bill” Available for 33% Off on Amazon

Last December, fans of Gravity Falls got an inside look at one of the show’s most iconic villains with The Book of Bill. Now is the time to grab it, if you haven’t already, because the hardcover coffee table is heavily discounted.

What’s Happening:

Amazon Marketplace is currently offering 33% off The Book of Bill.

The mysterious, triangle shaped Gravity Falls villain shares his bizarre origins, his sinister effects on human history, the Pines family’s most embarrassing secrets, and his step-by-step guide to overthrowing the world.

The illustrated book also contains riddles, ways to cheat death, a whole chapter on Silly Straws and more.

But be careful, The Book of Bill is deeply, deeply cursed.

The Alex Hirsch created hardcover book, which retails for $26.99, is available for $18.11 on the online marketplace.

Fans can pick up a copy here

