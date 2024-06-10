“Gravity Falls”-Based Project Teased By Disney TV Animation EVP

Executive Vice President of Disney TV Animation, Meredith Roberts, has teased some sort of project based on the fan-favorite series, Gravity Falls, according to The Direct.

While at the Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation premiere, The Direct Gravity Falls.

premiere, In their interview, Roberts revealed that they are looking into bringing back the animated series and have approached creator Alex Hirsch to make it happen. “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex,” she said. “He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

arrived on For its second (and final) season, Gravity Falls moved to Disney XD for another 20-episode order. Hirsch took to social media back in 2015, emphasizing that the ending of the show was his choice – not the result of a cancellation – saying “I always designed Gravity Falls to be a finite series about one epic summer- a series with a beginning, middle, and end. There are so many shows that go on endlessly until they lose their original spark, or mysteries that are cancelled before they ever get a chance to payoff.” (See Also: The Owl House )

