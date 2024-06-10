“Gravity Falls”-Based Project Teased By Disney TV Animation EVP

Executive Vice President of Disney TV Animation, Meredith Roberts, has teased some sort of project based on the fan-favorite series, Gravity Falls, according to The Direct.
What’s Happening:
- While at the Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation premiere, The Direct spoke with Disney TV Animation Executive Vice President Meredith Roberts who teased a bit about the fan favorite series, Gravity Falls.
- In their interview, Roberts revealed that they are looking into bringing back the animated series and have approached creator Alex Hirsch to make it happen. “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex,” she said. “He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”
- Gravity Falls arrived on Disney Channel back in 2012 with a 20-episode order. The show follows the adventures of Dipper Pines (voiced by Jason Ritter) and his twin sister, Mabel (voiced by Kristen Schaal), as they spend a summer with their great-uncle Stan (voiced by Hirsch) in Gravity Falls, Oregon. The siblings find themselves in a mysterious town full of paranormal incidents and investigating mysteries.
- For its second (and final) season, Gravity Falls moved to Disney XD for another 20-episode order. Hirsch took to social media back in 2015, emphasizing that the ending of the show was his choice – not the result of a cancellation – saying “I always designed Gravity Falls to be a finite series about one epic summer- a series with a beginning, middle, and end. There are so many shows that go on endlessly until they lose their original spark, or mysteries that are cancelled before they ever get a chance to payoff.” (See Also: The Owl House)
- At the same event, we got the chance to speak with Roberts who teased more projects with the creators of Big City Greens, Shane and Chris Houghton, including a spin-off of their successful series, now in its fourth season.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com