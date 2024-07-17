New Walmart Exclusive Marvel Coca-Cola Collectors 6-Pack Available Now

Marvel and Coca-Cola recently released a brand new set of limited edition cans covered in super characters. Collectors of the cans won’t want to miss a new opportunity exclusively from Walmart.

What’s Happening:

Walmart

The collectors set themed to Marvel comes in a specialty box, allowing purchasers ample protection to the character-themed cans.

Showcasing Deadpool, Nick Fury, Daredevil, Elektra, Super Skrull, and Colossus, these cans are a part of Coca-Cola and Marvel’s recent promotional collaboration.

Each can contains a code that activates an AR camera filter on the Coca-Cola site and potential entry into several sweepstakes.

You can learn more about this promotion on the Coca-Cola Website.

You can purchase the limited edition set for $19.98 here

Read More: