SeaWorld’s Coca-Cola Celebration Sundays Return this Weekend

The soda company is toasting SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary for the returning event. With free beverage sampling and giveaways, day guests and passholders will have even more to “sea” at the park.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld has announced Coca-Cola Celebration Sundays will continue this Sunday, July 21st.

In celebration of the park’s 60th anniversary, every third Sunday of the month will bring free beverage sampling for all guests and exclusive, limited-edition co-branded merchandise giveaways for Pass Members.

SeaWorld Pass Members can stop by the Coca-Cola Cheers to 60 Tent next to Arctic Trading Post to indulge in free samples and giveaways. The tent is open from 10am-3pm.

For those interested in becoming Pass Members, SeaWorld is offering a limited-time 20% summer sale on all annual passes. Perks include unlimited visits, free parking, all-new entertainment, exclusive events, in-park discounts and more!

