SeaWorld Orlando Extending Operating Hours on Saturdays This Summer

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is pleased to announce extended operating hours every Saturday in July through the first Saturday of August, giving guests extra time for even more summer fun.

Beginning Saturday, July 13, the Coaster Capital of Orlando will open starting at 8:00 AM, giving early risers the ability to take advantage of cooler morning temperatures, and staying open until 10:00 PM for more fun after the sun sets.

With heart-racing rides, unique animal encounters, spectacular shows and more, guests now have more time to enjoy all that SeaWorld Orlando has to offer.

Penguin Trek Now Open:

Now open, Penguin Trek introduces a new era in family coaster thrills with its groundbreaking design and exhilarating journey.

Designed for all ages, the ride accommodates adventurers from 42 inches to 77 inches tall.

Beat the summer heat in the air-conditioned queue lines before boarding unique snowmobile-styled ride cars for a thrilling expedition through Antarctica's icy wilderness.

Featuring two powerful launches and speeds up to 43 mph, the 3,020-foot track twists through indoor and outdoor environments, offering breathtaking twists and turns along the way.

The highlight of the journey awaits at the ride's end: when guests disembark, they will find themselves immersed in the extraordinary penguin habitat, combining excitement with educational insights that underscore SeaWorld's dedication to animal care and conservation.

Bands, Brew & BBQ:

In addition, guests are invited to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular and the ever-popular Bands, Brew & BBQ featuring all-new food, incredible headline concerts and entertainment for the whole family.

Plus, guests can enjoy thrilling attractions, encounter amazing animals, and celebrate the park's 60th Anniversary with new experiences like the Xceleration cirque-style show and the Shamu & Crew parade.

Don’t miss the beloved Ignite Fireworks show that brings the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above the park.

As the sun sets, join pulsating dance parties and cutting-edge shows that fill the air with an irresistible wave of good vibes.