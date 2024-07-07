SeaWorld Orlando Officially Debuts New “Penguin Trek” Roller Coaster

SeaWorld Orlando has officially opened their newest family coaster attraction, inviting guests into the Antarctica Realm for a trip aboard the brand new Penguin Trek.

What’s Happening:

Today, July 7th, marks the official opening of the newest roller coaster experience at SeaWorld Orlando

The ceremony also featured an appearance by a penguin character named Puck, whom fans of the park may recall as the star of the attraction that Penguin Trek replaced – Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.

Penguin Trek, located within the all-new Antarctica Realm, was announced to officially open today, July 7th, 2024. However, SeaWorld Annual Pass holders and others have been previewing the new attraction for several days now.

The new roller coaster replaces the Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin dark ride. The trackless, motion based attraction opened back in 2013 and operated until the park closed down for COVID-19 in 2020. The attraction never reopened with the park.

Penguin Trek invites families to board snow-mobile themed trains as a part of a research mission. Riders will encounter crumbling ice caverns, twists and turns, and launches up to 43 miles per hour. At the end of the experience, guests will exit into the indoor penguin habitat.

With only a 42″ height requirement, the entire family can enjoy this spectacular new addition.

SeaWorld went all in on the theming for this indoor-outdoor attraction. With a research facility themed queue and show scenes, the park has created an experience past just the thrill of a roller coaster.

What They’re Saying:

Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando: “We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup. Penguin Trek offers a unique blend of thrills and education, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Antarctica while highlighting our dedication to wildlife preservation and family-friendly fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and thrill seekers alike to experience the fun of this incredible coaster.