Design Your Own Santa Mickey Dome Cake This December at Disney Springs’ Amorette’s Patisserie

Disney Springs’ Amorette’s Patisserie is offering a delicious new experience that will allow guests to decorate their own Santa Mickey Dome Cake.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Springs’ official Instagram account is highlighting an exciting new holiday offering at Amorette’s Patisserie.
- Guests looking to participate in the bakery’s Cake Decorating Experience can now sign up for a special holiday variation to the popular offering.
- On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the month of December, guests attending the Cake Decorating Experience will be invited to design their very own Santa Mickey Dome Cake.
- During the 90-minute lesson, Disney pastry artists will guide a small group through the process of decorating their delicious indulgences.
- At $199 per person, the experience includes all cake decorating materials, your beautifully designed pastry, and a selection of complimentary beverages.
- For those looking to experience the original Mickey Mouse Dome Cake Decorating Experience, Amorette’s will still offer that class on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
- If you’re hoping to book this tasty experience, head to Walt Disney World’s website here for more information.
