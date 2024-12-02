Design Your Own Santa Mickey Dome Cake This December at Disney Springs’ Amorette’s Patisserie

The popular Cake Decorating Experience is the perfect way to embrace the holidays.

Disney Springs’ Amorette’s Patisserie is offering a delicious new experience that will allow guests to decorate their own Santa Mickey Dome Cake.

Guests looking to participate in the bakery’s Cake Decorating Experience can now sign up for a special holiday variation to the popular offering.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the month of December, guests attending the Cake Decorating Experience will be invited to design their very own Santa Mickey Dome Cake.

During the 90-minute lesson, Disney pastry artists will guide a small group through the process of decorating their delicious indulgences.

At $199 per person, the experience includes all cake decorating materials, your beautifully designed pastry, and a selection of complimentary beverages.

For those looking to experience the original Mickey Mouse Dome Cake Decorating Experience, Amorette’s will still offer that class on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

