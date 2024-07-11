Happening Next Week at Disneyland Resort – Meet Disney Artist Art of Scooter at Disneyland Park

Disneyland Park is hosting a new event for fans of Disney animator and artist Scott “Scooter” Burroughs this month.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland shared on their instagram story that the park will be hosting a signing event for Scott “Scooter” Burroughs.

Scooter, who worked for Disney Animation’s Florida campus for over a decade, is known for his work on Pochahontas, Mulan , Lilo & Stitch and more. After the closure of Florida’s animation studio, Burroughs moved to Colorado to work fulltime as an illustrator. He continues to work as an artist for Disney to this day, where he showcases his love and admiration for mid-century style. He goes by the artist name Art of Scooter.

and more. After the closure of Florida’s animation studio, Burroughs moved to Colorado to work fulltime as an illustrator. He continues to work as an artist for Disney to this day, where he showcases his love and admiration for mid-century style. He goes by the artist name Art of Scooter. Art of Scooter will be signing at Disneyana, Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park from July 17-21. Signing times are 11am-2pm and 4pm-7pm.

Read More: