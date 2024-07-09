Disneyland Kicks Off the “Road to the 70th” with Backstage Party on the Park’s 69th Birthday

Disneyland will mark its 70th anniversary in 2025, and the Resort appears to be gearing up to celebrate with a “Road to the 70th” cast member party on July 17th – the park’s 69th birthday.

What’s Happening:

  • According to The Orange County Register, a backstage party called “Road to the 70th” will take place for cast members on Disneyland’s 69th birthday, July 17th, 2024.
  • The special occasion will include photo ops, treats from Porto’s Bakery, puzzle contests, tours of Walt Disney’s fire station apartment on Main Street U.S.A. and more.
  • No details on how Disneyland will celebrate the 70th anniversary itself have been announced or even teased at this point – but it is likely it will be a celebration similar to that of the 50th and 60th anniversaries.
  • The early kick-off with this cast member party is a likely hint towards a big celebration.
  • Disneyland’s 70th anniversary could end up feeling similar to Disney’s 100th anniversary, as a 70th anniversary is known as a platinum anniversary — the same metallic color theme that dominated Disney100.

