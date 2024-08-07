Special D23-Themed Treats Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for a Limited Time

Guests visiting Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can celebrate this week’s plentiful D23 events with some special treats, available for a limited time!
What’s Happening:
- While attending D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort, or perhaps while staying in town for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans can partake in a couple of special treats.
- Available at the Great Hall Cart at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa through August 11th are:
- D23 Crisped Rice Treat
- D23 Pretzel Rods
- Sorcerer Mickey Cookie
- Find out what other events are taking place for D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort here.
- Looking to plan your 2024 D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience weekend? Make use of our sortable schedule, where you can view, sort, and search the announced panels at this year’s show.
- For more information on what to expect all throughout the weekend, check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag.
More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event News
- Signed “The Princess and the Frog” Vinyl Set To Be Available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Brian Crosby To Sign Exclusive “Figment #1″ Issues at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Honda is Heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event This Week
- Ashley Eckstein Announces “A Walk in Disneyland” Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- D23 Gold Members to Receive Special Pin During D23: The Ultimate Fan Event
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com