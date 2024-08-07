Special D23-Themed Treats Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for a Limited Time

Guests visiting Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can celebrate this week’s plentiful D23 events with some special treats, available for a limited time!

What’s Happening:

  • While attending D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort, or perhaps while staying in town for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans can partake in a couple of special treats.
  • Available at the Great Hall Cart at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa through August 11th are:
    • D23 Crisped Rice Treat
    • D23 Pretzel Rods
    • Sorcerer Mickey Cookie
  • Find out what other events are taking place for D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort here.
  • Looking to plan your 2024 D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience weekend? Make use of our sortable schedule, where you can view, sort, and search the announced panels at this year’s show.
  • For more information on what to expect all throughout the weekend, check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag.

