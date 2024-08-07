Signed “The Princess and the Frog” Vinyl Set To Be Available At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Fans heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event have the opportunity to pick up an exclusive vinyl of The Princess and the Frog.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium has shared a special vinyl that will be available at their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event booth.
- Among other exclusives and specialty records will be signed copies of The Princess and the Frog’s vinyl.
- The record will be signed by none other than Anika Noni Rose.
- Copies are limited, so make sure to stop by the booth to get this Disney Legend signed copy.
