Signed “The Princess and the Frog” Vinyl Set To Be Available At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Fans heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event have the opportunity to pick up an exclusive vinyl of The Princess and the Frog.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Emporium has shared a special vinyl that will be available at their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event booth.

Among other exclusives and specialty records will be signed copies of The Princess and the Frog ’s vinyl.

The record will be signed by none other than Anika Noni Rose.

Copies are limited, so make sure to stop by the booth to get this Disney Legend signed copy.

