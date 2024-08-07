Honda is Heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event This Week

The D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event kicks off this week, and Honda is celebrating its long standing partnership with Disney by bringing innovative new mobility products to this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

Honda has a long-standing partnership with Disney and they are bringing new Mobility products to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

This includes the new 2025 Odyssey minivan that just began arriving at Honda dealerships, as well as a special giveaway for attendees.

Guests who visit the Tomorrowland-inspired Honda footprint will receive an Official D23 Pin, which can be customized with some of Disney’s most iconic characters including: Magician Mickey, Woody ( Toy Story ) Groot ( Guardians of the Galaxy ) The Mandalorian Judy Hopps ( Zootopia )

Visit the Honda Moving Magic Photo Wall, where you can virtually ride the new Honda Motocompacto e-scooter and download their exclusive D23 video.

Honda Innovative New Products That D23 Fans Can Check Out, Front and Center Include: