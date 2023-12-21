Disney Parks Talk LIVE Recap (December 18, 2023) – Zootopia, Disney Treasure Milestone, Summer House on the Lake, and More

Doobie, Mike C. and Rebekah start the week discussing recent experiences at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the latest in Disney Parks news and what’s ahead.

Recap – Disney Parks Talk LIVE – Winterhouse on the Stream (December 18, 2023)

New Zootopia Decorations Fill Shanghai Disneyland In Preparation For Land’s Opening

Usually the fourth member of the Disney Parks Talk crew, Jeremiah is in Shanghai for the grand opening ceremonies of Zootopia.

Disney Cruise Line Announces Limited Time 50% Deposit Offer

Now through February 16th, Disney Cruise Line is offering a reduced deposit requirement. If you’re considering a cruise in 2024 or even into early 2025, be sure to check out the details of this offer.

Final Block Installed on Disney Treasure

With the news of Disney Treasure’s final block being set into place, we discuss things we’re looking forward to on the Treasure in light of our experiences aboard the Wish.

Disney Cruise Line Changes Age Ranges For Youth Activity Spaces

The team discusses the sudden changes announced to the age ranges of the Youth Activity spaces. As a parent, Rebekah found the news particularly disappointing and shared her frustrations over the new guidelines and the timing.

Disneyland Resort Hosting "Wish" Photo Booth Experience

The Esplanade of the Disneyland Resort is now hosting the Wish photo booth experience where guests can be a “star” Will the team’s excitement prompt Mike C. to journey down to Anaheim? (spoiler – yes, you’ll find the results in the article)

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Set for February Return

After a brief discussion on the upcoming EPCOT festival, Rebekah shares a few images from the newly opened World Celebration and Walt statue along with a couple of currently available tasty EPCOT cookies.

African Elephant Calf Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for First Time in 7 Years

The crew discovers whether Mike C. likes baby animals as we show off the Disney’s Animal Kingdom sweet arrival, Corra.

Photos: Summer House on the Lake Now Open at Disney Springs

Doobie is charmed by the minimalist designs of Summer House while Rebekah and Mike C. prefer decor-heavy surroundings. We also discuss the food item that has won over the hearts of our team.

Reimagined Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Opening Summer 2024

Additional concept art sparks more debate on the changes coming to the Fort Wilderness cabins.

Ways to Celebrate National Sangria Day at Jaleo Disney Springs

December 20th is National Sangria Day. Until December 30th, Pepe by José Andrés will offer half-price frozen or regular sangrias with the purchase of any Spanish-style sandwich on the menu.

Hong Kong Disneyland Welcomes Its 100 Millionth Guest

How does Disney count a guest visit? We detour into a discussion of what defines a guest visit.

https://www.laughingplace.com/w/parks/knotts-camp-snoopy-attractions-closing

Longtime Knott’s kid attractions – Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will close January 7th. Mike C. shares which of these attractions he has often thought would be the most challenging to its employees.

Cinderella Castle Joins The Roku City Skyline

We discuss the addition of Cinderella Castle to the skyline of Roku’s screensaver.

Disney Legend Dick Nunis Passes Away at Age 91

Dick Nunis built the foundation for what we as Disney fans experience in our interactions with Disney cast.