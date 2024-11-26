Disneyland Honors 101-Year-Old World War II Veteran Papa Jake

The daily flag retreat ceremony in Town Square has been a tradition since Disneyland's opening in 1955.

According to Disney Parks Blog, in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Disneyland Resort welcomed 101-year-old World War II Veteran Staff Sergeant Jake Larson, aka Papa Jake, for his first visit.

What’s Happening:

Disney honored 101-year-old U.S. Army Staff Sgt. “Papa Jake” Larson, who is a brave World War II veteran.

During World War II, Papa Jake bravely fought in six major battles in Europe, including the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge.

He was thrilled to visit Disneyland Resort, never imagining he would one day pay tribute to the American flag in a park that symbolizes the dreams and freedoms he dedicated his life to protecting.

The daily flag retreat ceremony in Town Square has been a cherished tradition since Disneyland opened in 1955.

Security cast members have consistently raised and lowered the American flag, even during the park's 13-month closure.

Enhanced by musical performances from the Disneyland Band and Dapper Dans, this ceremony honors the enduring spirit of liberty and the sacrifices of veterans like Jake Larson.

During the ceremony, Papa Jake was named Honorary Citizen of Disneyland. Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort, presented him with a framed certificate in the iconic Walt Disney apartment.

Papa Jake, a California resident for 67 years, visited Disneyland Resort for the first time. While his family has been to the park many times, experiencing it with their hero and seeing him honored during the flag retreat ceremony made this visit unforgettable.

The Disneyland Resort celebrations honoring Papa Jake were just one part of the weekend, as they teamed up with the Anaheim Ducks to commemorate this World War II hero.

After a day at Disneyland, Papa Jake and his family were recognized as the Ducks' Hero of the Game at Honda Center on November 22.

What They're Saying:

Papa Jake: “At 101 years young, I never thought I’d experience the wonder, excitement and magic of Disney, but here I am with my family. I am truly the luckiest man in the world!”

"Watching my 101-year-old dad experience Disney's magic for the first time is a reminder to all that life's wonders never expire!" Bill Foltz, CEO of OCVIBE: "Eighty years ago on D-Day, 156,000 allied troops landed in Normandy, France with the near impossible mission to liberate the world from tyranny. We are proud to join our friends at Disneyland Resort in honoring one of the 'greatest generation', Papa Jake Larson, who was among those soldiers turning the tide of World War II."

