Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Disney Artists this Weekend at Downtown Disney

Guests attending the Disneyland Resort next weekend can meet some of the incredible creators who help bring Disney art to life.

Art Signing:

Disneyland’s official Magic Key Holder Instagram account shared on their story that the resort will be hosting an art signing in celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage month.

Located at WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney

The signing takes place on September 21st from 11AM-1PM, so make sure you check out this amazing opportunity.

Additionally, Downtown Disney has been decked out with murals, topiaries, food trucks, and more in celebration of Hispanic and Latin American traditions.

You can check out the amazing artwork of Paul Lopez Javier Soto John Coulter

For those attending with Magic Key passes, make sure you ask about applicable Magic Key discounts at the time of purchase.

