Date Set for the 2024 “12 Beers of Christmas” Event at Morimoto Asia

Morimoto Asia’s popular holiday celebration, 12 Beers of Christmas, is set to return this year on Sunday, December 8th.

What’s Happening:

This annual event will feature a selection of holiday-themed beers from some of Central Florida’s best breweries – such as Ivanhoe Park, Ravenous Pig and Crooked Can.

This year, guests will sip on Black Frost Schwarzbier, Cranberry Crisp and Gingerbread Red.

Attendees can also sample some of Morimoto Asia’s mouthwatering Pan-Asian cuisine from 12 stations, with offerings including A-5 Katsu Sliders, Wonton Ramen, Peking Duck, Lobster Toast, sushi and raw bar.

Two different seating options are available, for either 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

