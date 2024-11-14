Date Set for the 2024 “12 Beers of Christmas” Event at Morimoto Asia

Attendees can sip from holiday-themed beers and Morimoto Asia’s mouthwatering Pan-Asian cuisine.
Morimoto Asia’s popular holiday celebration, 12 Beers of Christmas, is set to return this year on Sunday, December 8th.

What’s Happening:

  • This annual event will feature a selection of holiday-themed beers from some of Central Florida’s best breweries – such as Ivanhoe Park, Ravenous Pig and Crooked Can.
  • This year, guests will sip on Black Frost Schwarzbier, Cranberry Crisp and Gingerbread Red.
  • Attendees can also sample some of Morimoto Asia’s mouthwatering Pan-Asian cuisine from 12 stations, with offerings including A-5 Katsu Sliders, Wonton Ramen, Peking Duck, Lobster Toast, sushi and raw bar.
  • Two different seating options are available, for either 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tickets for adults are $95 and tickets for kids nine and under are $55. Upgrades to booths are available for $500.
  • During last year’s event, we had the chance to talk with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto himself about his relationship with Disney, the aforementioned special events, and more.
  • Visit MorimotoAsia.com to see their menu and all upcoming special events.

