Date Set for the 2024 “12 Beers of Christmas” Event at Morimoto Asia

Morimoto Asia’s popular holiday celebration, 12 Beers of Christmas, is set to return this year on Sunday, December 8th.
What’s Happening:
- This annual event will feature a selection of holiday-themed beers from some of Central Florida’s best breweries – such as Ivanhoe Park, Ravenous Pig and Crooked Can.
- This year, guests will sip on Black Frost Schwarzbier, Cranberry Crisp and Gingerbread Red.
- Attendees can also sample some of Morimoto Asia’s mouthwatering Pan-Asian cuisine from 12 stations, with offerings including A-5 Katsu Sliders, Wonton Ramen, Peking Duck, Lobster Toast, sushi and raw bar.
- Two different seating options are available, for either 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Tickets for adults are $95 and tickets for kids nine and under are $55. Upgrades to booths are available for $500.
- During last year’s event, we had the chance to talk with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto himself about his relationship with Disney, the aforementioned special events, and more.
- Visit MorimotoAsia.com to see their menu and all upcoming special events.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos / Videos: Check Out the Holiday Cheer of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
- Foodie Guide to the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
- New Interactive Shoulder Banshees Available Soon at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Photos / Video: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade Returns with Updated Music and Choreography
- D23 Hosting Gold Member “Moana 2″ Preview Screening and Celebration at Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com