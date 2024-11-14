New Interactive Shoulder Banshees Available Soon at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

As you explore Pandora and other realms, your banshee will interact with other banshees, enhancing its realistic traits.

The Disney Parks Blog has revealed that new interactive shoulder banshees are set to launch soon at Pandora – The World of Avatar within Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

There will be a new way to immerse yourself in the world of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with the launch of four brand-new interactive shoulder banshees in Pandora – The World of Avatar starting November 21st.

After riding on Avatar Flight of Passage

Forming a bond with a banshee is essential, making the choice of the right creature crucial.

Each of the four new companions displays unique colors and bioluminescent patterns that glow in the dark.

The new interactive banshees are equipped with a wireless remote, allowing you to effortlessly customize its personality by adjusting the movements of its mouth, head, and wings, as well as the authentic banshee sounds provided by Lightstorm Entertainment.

It's important to remember that banshees have a mind of their own. As you navigate through Pandora and other worlds, your banshee will engage with other shoulder and wrist banshees it encounters, enhancing their realistic traits.

Additionally, your banshee will respond to being petted, so be sure to give them plenty of love and attention.

As you strengthen your bond with your banshee, you can enhance their look with three new accessory packs inspired by clans from the Avatar universe.

You can choose to dress them in your favorite set or mix and match different head, neck, and tail accessories to create a unique appearance.

The new sling-style carry case offers a convenient way to transport your banshee, ensuring that you are prepared for any adventures that may arise while exploring Pandora and other realms at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and beyond.

The new banshee display perch provides a perfect resting spot for your companion during travels, featuring mossy, rock-like elements and native plant decorations that capture the essence of Pandora.

What They're Saying:

Amanda Rubinos Luna, a merchandising manager for toys for Disney Parks: “The banshee is such a huge part of the Avatar story. The Na’vi have a lifelong bond to this animal, and being able to visit a banshee rookery and choose one to bond with yourself is a one-of-a-kind experience that you can only get at Walt Disney World

“The banshee is such a huge part of the Avatar story. The Na’vi have a lifelong bond to this animal, and being able to visit a banshee rookery and choose one to bond with yourself is a one-of-a-kind experience that you can only get at Amanda Rubinos Luna: “I hope our guests enjoy the different variations and the ability to make their banshee their own with the new features and accessories. That interaction really extends the play and allows you to have fun with the product in new and exciting ways.”

More Walt Disney World Resort News: