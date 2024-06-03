Tee Up With Your Family This Fall in the PGA Family Golf Championship at Walt Disney World Resort

This fall, families who love golf will have the opportunity to compete in a memory making championship at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Golf

Introduced in 2022 by PGA of America, PGA Family Golf was created as an extension of the PGA Junior League program that is held annually at Walt Disney World.

Last year, PGA of America hosted the first PGA Family Golf Championship at PGA West in La Quinta, California. Over 150 players from 24 states participated.

This year, the family centric event will be hosted at Disney’s Palm Golf Course on September 28th and 29th.

In teams of 2 to 4 biologically or legally related players, participants will compete in two days of fun and create memories that will last a lifetime. Players are welcome from all ages and skill levels.

Alex Forsyth, PGA, Director of Sales and Marketing, Arnold Palmer Golf Management shared his excitement for the event stating “The family nature of this tournament makes it the perfect event to be held at the Walt Disney World golf courses. We are passionate about bringing family fun to the game of golf,” he continued. “We have a long history of hosting a plethora of different events, from youth tournaments to PGA Tour events, so the PGA Family Golf Championships will further add to that tradition of extraordinary family-friendly golf events at the Walt Disney World Resort.”

Teams will participate in one of four divisions: Junior: Teams that include at least one adult and one junior. Adult Professional Adult: Teams that contain at least one PGA of America Golf Professional or LPGA Professional. Professional Junior: Teams that contain at least one PGA of America Golf Professional or LPGA Professional and at least one junior.

The first round will be in scramble format where two players hit a tee shot. Teams will choose the best shot and two players will continue from that spot until the ball is holed. Junior division players must have one adult and one junior attempting at shots.

The final round will be a modified alternate shot format. Two players will hit a tee shot and the teams will select the best shot. The two players will alternate between shots until the ball is holed. Junior division will need to alternate between an adult and a junior. The team with the lowest 36-hole total at the end of the second round will win their division.

Families interested in participating can check their eligibility for registration here

