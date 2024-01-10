Disneyland Paris Announces Annual Support for Pièces Jaunes

Disneyland Paris is continuing its support of Pièces Jaunes for the 31st year in a row with new merchandise and fundraising efforts.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is, once again, joining the Pièces Jaunes campaign.

From January 10th – February 4th, Disneyland Paris will be selling a tote bag and pin in the organization’s colors to raise money to help the betterment of kids and teens in hospitals across the country. All proceeds from the sale of the items will be donated.

Piggy Banks will be placed on stage and backstage for guests and cast members alike to also donate funds to the organization.

The coins thrown into the fountains across the resort will also be donated, with Disneyland Paris committed to doubling the donation.

On January 17th, hundreds of hospitalized children and their families will be invited to the parks for an unforgettable day making memories.

More VoluntEARS News: