Celebrate National Winnie the Pooh Day With This Limited Edition Pin at Disney Store

Did you know that National Winnie the Pooh Day is January 18? Disney Store has a special limited edition Winnie the Pooh Day 2025 pin honoring the lovable bear.

National Winnie the Pooh Day is January 18, which is his creator A.A. Milne's birthday.

You can celebrate with this adorable limited edition pin.

With only 4,500 pieces made, it showcases a pin-on-pin design featuring Winnie the Pooh amidst a honey tree. It includes a banner that reads "Winnie the Pooh Day" and is crafted with enameled cloisonné, complemented by laser-printed elements and a nickel finish.

The back of the pin is stamped with the Disney Pin Trading 2025 logo and features a Mickey icon pin back.

It is presented on a custom commemorative card for "Disney Pins 25," adorned with bees, and draws inspiration from Disney's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (2025).

Winnie the Pooh Day 2025 Pin

