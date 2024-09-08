76th Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: Winners From The Walt Disney Company

The 76th Creative Arts Emmys concluded tonight in Hollywood with the second of two nights, which will be packaged into a single broadcast airing on Saturday, September 14th, at 8:00 p.m. PST on FXX. Speaking of FX, the Disney-owned network led the wins this year, thanks in large part to the triumphant creative success of Shōgun and The Bear. Below, you will find a list of winners from all arms of The Walt Disney Company during the second night of the 76th Creative Arts Emmys. Click here for a list of winners from Night 1.

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell, “Shōgun“

Casting for a Comedy Series

Jeanie Bacharach, Maggie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, Mickie Paskal, AJ Links, “The Bear“

Casting for a Drama Series

Laura Schiff, Carrie Audino, Kei Kawamura, Maureen Webb, Colleen Bolton, “Shōgun”

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Shawna Trpcic, Elissa Alcala, Devon Patterson, “Ahsoka“

Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lou Eyrich, Leah Katznelson, Emily O’Connor, Laura McCarthy, Hanna Shea, Miwa Ishii, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans“

Period Costumes for a Series

Carlos Rosario, Carole Griffin, Kristen Bond, Kenichi Tanaka, Paula Plachy, “Shōgun”

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series

Jacqueline Demeterio, Jessica Zavala, Jennifer Salim, Jose Bantula, Jillian Daidone, “American Horror Story: Delicate”

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Rebecca Lee, Krystal Devlin, Amber Trudeau, Andrea Alcala, Leslie Graham, Krista Hann, Mike Fields, Emily Walsh, “Shōgun”

Prosthetic Makeup

Toby Lindala, Bree-Anna Lehto, Suzie Klimack, “Shōgun”

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Sanna Kaarina Seppanen, Mariah Crawley, Madison Gillespie, Nakry Keo, Janis Bekkering, “Shōgun”

Stunt Performance

Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane, Martin Cochingco, Johnson Phan, “Shōgun”

Production Design For a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (1 Hour or More)

Helen Jarvis, Chris Beach, Lisa Lancaster, Jonathan Lancaster, “Shōgun”

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Patrick Howe, Casey Smith, Rich Murray, “Only Murders in the Building“

Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Russell Griffin, “How I Met Your Father“

Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

Joanna Naugle, “The Bear”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Maria Gonzales, Aika Miyake, “Shōgun”

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Michael Cliett, Melody Mead, Jed Glassford, Cameron Waldbauer, Philip Engström, Chelsea Mirus, Ed Bruce, Nicholas Murphy, Kyle Rottman, “Shōgun”

Main Title Design

Nadia Tzuo, Xiaolin Zeng, Ilya Tselyutin, Alex Silver, Lee Buckley, Evan Larimore, “Shōgun”

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Andrea Bella, Evan Benjamin, Jonathan Fuhrer, Annie Taylor, Jason Lingle, Jeff Lingle, Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan, “The Bear”

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (1 Hour)

Brian J. Armstrong, Benjamin Cook, James Gallivan, John Creed, Ayako Yamauchi, Mark Hailstone, Ken Cain, Melissa Muik, Matt Salib, Sanaa Kelley, “Shōgun”

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Scott D. Smith, Patrick Christensen, Ryan Collison, “The Bear”

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (1 Hour)

Steve Pederson, Greg P. Russell, Michael Williamson, Takashi Akaku, Arno Stephanian, “Shōgun”

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Siddhartha Khosla, “Only Murders in the Building”

Original Music and Lyrics

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, “Only Murders in the Building”

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Gary Baum, “How I Met Your Father”

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Andrew Wehde, “The Bear”

Cinematography For a Series (1 Hour)

Sam McCurdy, “Shōgun”

Television Movie

Alex Brown, Erika Hampson, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, “Quiz Lady“