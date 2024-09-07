76th Creative Arts Emmys Night 1: Winners From The Walt Disney Company

The 76th Creative Arts Emmys have kicked off with the first of two nights focusing on documentaries, reality, variety specials, game shows and animation. Both nights will be packaged into a single broadcast which will air on Saturday, September 14th, at 8:00 p.m. PST on FXX.

Below, you will find a list of winners from all arms of The Walt Disney Company during the first night of the 76th Creative Arts Emmys. This post will be updated as more winners are revealed.

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Shōgun — The Making of Shōgun”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question”

Outstanding Game Show

“Jeopardy”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Misty Buckley, Alana Billingsley, John Zuiker, Margaux Lapresle, “The Oscars”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Charlie Beck, Michael Cheeseman, Danny Day, Pedro Delbrey, “Life Below Zero”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Daniel Timmons, Jeremy S. Bloom, Ian Cymore, Ryan Rubin, “Jim Henson Idea Man”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

David Fleming, “Jim Henson Idea Man”

Outstanding Music Direction

Rickey Minor, “The Oscars”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

Mark Jensen, “Welcome to Wrexham”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Sierra Neal, Paul Crowder, “Jim Henson: Idea Man”

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

“Welcome to Wrexham”

Outstanding Narrator

Angela Bassett, “Queens”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Jim Henson: Idea Man”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Welcome to Wrexham”