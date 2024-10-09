Chris Pine Does Not Know If He Will Have a Role in “The Princess Diaries 3”

According to Deadline, Chris Pine is not sure if he will return in his role for The Princess Diaries 3.

What's Happening:

Chris Pine is uncertain about his return in The Princess Diaries 3 .

. Pine first appeared on screen in 2004 in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement , where he played the love interest of Mia Thermopolis, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

, where he played the love interest of Mia Thermopolis, portrayed by Anne Hathaway. He was asked while visiting Today with Hoda and Jenna if he would return in the role of Nicholas Deveraux, and he stated, “I don’t know anything.”

if he would return in the role of Nicholas Deveraux, and he stated, “I don’t know anything.” The co-hosts of NBC’s Today were in shock, with Hoda Kotb saying, “You don’t know anything? You are The Princess Diaries.”

were in shock, with Hoda Kotb saying, “You don’t know anything? You are The Princess Diaries.” Jenna Bush added, “You have a major role!”

Bush and Kotb continued on saying that the studio could not proceed with a third installment of the film without Pine, saying, “Call Disney! Call Bob Iger!”

What They're Saying:

changed his life saying, “It was the height of summer, and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one, and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job.I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You’re getting paid $65,000,’ and it was like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely earth-shattering.” Pine went on to say, “I had an overdraft in my bank account, it was like $400 over. I was gonna have to ask my parents for money, and I got that $65,000 and I just remembered distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow. That lasted no time at all, and I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that.”

