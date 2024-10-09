Chris Pine Does Not Know If He Will Have a Role in “The Princess Diaries 3”

According to Deadline, Chris Pine is not sure if he will return in his role for The Princess Diaries 3.
What's Happening:
- Chris Pine is uncertain about his return in The Princess Diaries 3.
- Pine first appeared on screen in 2004 in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, where he played the love interest of Mia Thermopolis, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.
- He was asked while visiting Today with Hoda and Jenna if he would return in the role of Nicholas Deveraux, and he stated, “I don’t know anything.”
- The co-hosts of NBC’s Today were in shock, with Hoda Kotb saying, “You don’t know anything? You are The Princess Diaries.”
- Jenna Bush added, “You have a major role!”
- Bush and Kotb continued on saying that the studio could not proceed with a third installment of the film without Pine, saying, “Call Disney! Call Bob Iger!”
What They're Saying:
- Previously Pine opened up on how The Princess Diaries changed his life saying, “It was the height of summer, and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one, and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job.I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You’re getting paid $65,000,’ and it was like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely earth-shattering.”
- Pine went on to say, “I had an overdraft in my bank account, it was like $400 over. I was gonna have to ask my parents for money, and I got that $65,000 and I just remembered distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow. That lasted no time at all, and I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that.”
