Actor Christian Juttner Passes Away at the Age of 60

Christian Juttner, a child actor known for his roles in the 1970s films Return From Witch Mountain, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, and The Swarm, as well as various television shows, has passed away at the age of 60.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Juttner passed away on November 29 due to natural causes at his residence in Yucca Valley, California, as confirmed by his daughter, Aidan Juttner.

Christian John Juttner was born on May 20, 1964, in Pomona, California. His father, John, was a businessman who operated a beauty salon, an art gallery, and a commercial glass enterprise in St. Croix.

His mother, Marlene, sparked his passion for acting, leading to his first onscreen credit in a 1972 episode of ABC's Bewitched.

In 1978, the films Return From Witch Mountain, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, and The Swarm were released in theaters within a span of five months.

He played the role of Dazzler, a member of the Earthquake Gang, in the sequel Return From Witch Mountain. Additionally, in Robert Zemeckis's directorial debut, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, he portrayed a boy sporting a Beatles-style haircut, eager to witness the Fab Four's performance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.

In the disaster film The Swarm, directed by Irwin Allen, Juttner played a child who experiences hallucinations of giant bees assaulting him, a trauma stemming from the recent death of his parents at the hands of these insects.

He was a student at Birmingham High School, located in the San Fernando Valley, collaborated with his father in St. Croix, and upon returning to Southern California, established his own glassworks enterprise. Additionally, he explored the field of special effects makeup.

In the inaugural season of The Bionic Woman, an ABC series, Juttner had a recurring role as one of Jaime Sommers’ students at the Ventura Air Force Base. Additionally, he featured in seven episodes of The Magical World of Disney, two ABC Afterschool Specials, and made appearances in Emergency!, The Rookie, Ironside, Medical Center, Wonder Woman, Lou Grant, and Alice.

He is survived by his mother Aidan, ex-wife Ann, daughter Ryan, son Lucas, and sister Shelley.

