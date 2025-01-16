Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Some Gruesome Practical Effects in “Goosebumps: The Vanishing”

Did I need to see that again?!

Get a look behind some of the more grotesque special effects as seen in the new Goosebumps: The Vanishing on Disney+ thanks to a new special behind-the-scenes peek.

What’s Happening:

A new behind-the-scenes featurette has been released showcasing some of the more gruesome special effects that can be seen in Goosebumps: The Vanishing on Disney+.

on Disney+. In it, we get a look at some of the practical applications that help David Schwimmer (and others!) pull off some rather grotesque moments in the second season of the hit series.

Be advised, some of this (though fake and revealing magic’s biggest secrets) is quite unsettling, especially if anything with eyeballs is triggering to you.

Take a look at the featurette below.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. All eight of the episodes are now streaming on Disney+, and you can check out what we thought of this season in our review, here.