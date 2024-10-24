“Music By John Williams” Coming to the El Capitan Theatre for a Limited Time in November

The film includes interviews with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, George Lucas and many more.

Music By John Williams is a new documentary exploring the life and career of the iconic composer. This film can be seen for a limited time at the El Capitan Theatre starting November 1.

What’s Happening:

From November 1 through November 7, 2024, Music By John Williams can be seen on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.

Tickets are $21 and include popcorn.

Showtimes:

10:00am

1:00pm

4:00pm

7:00pm

About Music By John Williams:

, a new documentary exploring the life and career of the iconic composer. The film includes interviews with notable figures such as Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Kate Capshaw, Gustavo Dudamel, J.J. Abrams, Chris Martin, Ron Howard, Chris Columbus, George Lucas, Itzhak Perlman, Lawrence Kasdan, Yo-Yo Ma, Ke Huy Quan, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Seth MacFarlane, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and Branford Marsalis, all of whom have been influenced by Williams' timeless music.

