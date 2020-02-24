Marvel’s “Spider-Woman #1” Gets Action-Packed Trailer Ahead of March Release

Explosions, punching, shocking revelations, and even more explosions await Jessica Drew on her latest adventure. Marvel has released a trailer for their upcoming new title, “Spider-Woman #1,” featuring writer Karla Pacheco, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, and Editor Jake Thomas.
- Since her debut in 1977, Spider-Woman has played the role of super hero, secret agent, and private investigator, but no matter the mission, Spider-Woman fans have always been treated to electrifying action and high-stakes thrills.
- This new series from Karla Pacheco and superstar artist Pere Pérez promises all that and more.
- With a new costume designed by artist Dave Johnson, Jessica Drew is ready to give readers the Spider-Woman series they’ve been waiting for as she goes up against a new foe: the mysterious and deadly Octavia Vermis.
- “Spider-Woman #1” by Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez goes on sale March 18th in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Karla Pacheco: “Jess is interfering with her business. You don’t want to get in the way of Octavia’s business. We’re taking [Jessica] in a completely new direction but still trying to stay true to that character. I think people are gonna love it.”
- Executive Editor Nick Lowe: “One of the coolest things about Spider-Woman is she can throw punches with your no-name grunts or she can throw punches with Kang the Conqueror. This series gives you Jessica Drew doing what Jessica Drew does best which is kick some butt!”
- Editor Jake Thomas: “If you’re one of those people who just can’t wait for that big summer blockbuster extravaganza in your movie theater, this is that book in the Marvel Universe.”
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Toy Fair 2020 in New York has provided a look at some exciting new Marvel products, including new products from Funko, new “Spider-Man: Maximum Venom” merchandise, new Marvel Legends Series action figures and new LEGO sets.
- Carl Lumbly has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
- There's a brand new Hulk figure coming to GameStop this fall. The unique collectible looks like a version of Hulk that will appear in the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers.