Marvel’s “Spider-Woman #1” Gets Action-Packed Trailer Ahead of March Release

Explosions, punching, shocking revelations, and even more explosions await Jessica Drew on her latest adventure. Marvel has released a trailer for their upcoming new title, “Spider-Woman #1,” featuring writer Karla Pacheco, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, and Editor Jake Thomas.

Since her debut in 1977, Spider-Woman has played the role of super hero, secret agent, and private investigator, but no matter the mission, Spider-Woman fans have always been treated to electrifying action and high-stakes thrills.

This new series from Karla Pacheco and superstar artist Pere Pérez promises all that and more.

With a new costume designed by artist Dave Johnson, Jessica Drew is ready to give readers the Spider-Woman series they’ve been waiting for as she goes up against a new foe: the mysterious and deadly Octavia Vermis.

“Spider-Woman #1” by Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez goes on sale March 18th in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.

Writer Karla Pacheco: “Jess is interfering with her business. You don’t want to get in the way of Octavia’s business. We’re taking [Jessica] in a completely new direction but still trying to stay true to that character. I think people are gonna love it.”

