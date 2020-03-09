Disneyland Paris Cast Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Disneyland Paris cast member tested positive for the spreading coronavirus over the weekend, according to Reuters.

Disneyland Paris will remain open with normal operation.

The cast member was a maintenance worker and was not in contact with park guests.

Disneyland Paris is checking on other cast members who have been in contact with the worker who tested positive.

This news comes after Shanghai Disney Resort announced that it would partially resume operations, though Shanghai Disneyland itself will remain closed for the time being.

The Shanghai Disney Resort has been closed since January 25th

Hong Kong Disneyland followed suit and has been closed since January 26th

