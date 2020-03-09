Disneyland Paris Cast Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Disneyland Paris cast member tested positive for the spreading coronavirus over the weekend, according to Reuters.
- Disneyland Paris will remain open with normal operation.
- The cast member was a maintenance worker and was not in contact with park guests.
- Disneyland Paris is checking on other cast members who have been in contact with the worker who tested positive.
- This news comes after Shanghai Disney Resort announced that it would partially resume operations, though Shanghai Disneyland itself will remain closed for the time being.
- The Shanghai Disney Resort has been closed since January 25th.
- Hong Kong Disneyland followed suit and has been closed since January 26th.
