Animator Ben Su Teaches Fans to Draw the Aliens from “Toy Story”

Disney fans who are ready to enhance their artistic skills with a little bit of guidance from an animator will appreciate the latest video in the Draw With Pixar YouTube series. Today, Ben Su shows fans how to draw the Toy Story aliens.

What’s happening:

Pixar has shared another new video art lesson with easy to follow instructions for viewers at home.

The latest Draw With Pixar installment, Toy Story-style alien. Take a look:

More Draw With Pixar

Drawing the Aliens is only the beginning! Fans can create an entire gallery worth of Pixar-style artwork with these other great videos. Scott Morse teaches fans how to draw the fastest car in the racing circuit: Lightning McQueen! Lightning McQueen’s best pal, Mater Make your own mini animation with a flip book featuring the fun house-dragon, Blazey Onward . Speaking of Onward , pencil your very own Barley Finally get the whole Toy Story gang together with these lessons on how to draw Woody Buzz Lightyear Duke Caboom



[easy-social-share]