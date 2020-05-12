Animator Ben Su Teaches Fans to Draw the Aliens from “Toy Story”

Disney fans who are ready to enhance their artistic skills with a little bit of guidance from an animator will appreciate the latest video in the Draw With Pixar YouTube series. Today, Ben Su shows fans how to draw the Toy Story aliens.
What’s happening:
- Pixar has shared another new video art lesson with easy to follow instructions for viewers at home.
- The latest Draw With Pixar installment, features animator Ben Su teaching audiences how to draw a Toy Story-style alien. Take a look:
- Su has been working at Pixar for more than 10 years and has been an animator on fan favorite films including:
More Draw With Pixar
- Drawing the Aliens is only the beginning! Fans can create an entire gallery worth of Pixar-style artwork with these other great videos.
- Scott Morse teaches fans how to draw the fastest car in the racing circuit: Lightning McQueen!
- Lightning McQueen’s best pal, Mater is never too far away from his buddy. And now fans can learn how to draw both vehicles thanks to this instructional video.
- Make your own mini animation with a flip book featuring the fun house-dragon, Blazey from Onward.
- Speaking of Onward, pencil your very own Barley and then take him with you on some fun home adventures.
- Finally get the whole Toy Story gang together with these lessons on how to draw Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and daredevil stuntman, Duke Caboom!