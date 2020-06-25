Learn How to Draw a Disney Castle in the Latest Instructional Video From Disney Parks

Disney continues to provide us with distractions and entertainment we can enjoy from home during these difficult times. Their latest instructional video teaches fans of the Disney Parks how to draw a Disney Castle.

The 45-minute tutorial is hosted by Walt Disney Imagineer Amy Young.

Walt Disney Imagineering has many talented artists who dream up big ideas, and given Imagineering’s storied history of designing Disney castles, there’s no better icon to learn to draw from an Imagineer.