20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants is coming to [email protected] Director Josh Boone and cast members will discuss the long awaited film (which is still slated for theatrical release) as part of a virtual panel on July 23rd.
What’s Happening:
- The New Mutants have joined the [email protected] and will present a special virtual panel with the director and cast. The event will take place on July 23rd at 2pm PT.
- To get fans excited for the upcoming chat with the cast, 20th Century Studios shared a special look at the film showcasing the mutants’ powers:
- Ira Madison III will moderate The New Mutants panel which features appearances by:
- Writer/director Josh Boone (The Fault in our Stars)
- Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass)
- Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things)
- Alice Braga (Predators)
- Blu Hunt (The Originals)
- Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why)
- The film has been moved around numerous times from its original premiere date of April 2018. As of now, The New Mutants is scheduled to finally make its theatrical debut on August 28, 2020.
About The New Mutants:
- The film is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.
Creative Team:
- Produced by:
- Simon Kinberg, p.g.a.
- Karen Rosenfelt
- Lauren Shuler Donner
- Executive produced by:
- Stan Lee
- Michele Imperato Stabile
More [email protected]:
- With the annual San Diego Event officially cancelled, studios, actors, creators and writers are bringing their new material to fans virtually. This year’s lineup includes panel presentations from Disney’s various brands: