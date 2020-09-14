Top 20 Amusement Parks in U.S. Report No COVID-19 Outbreaks Since Reopening

As amusement parks across the nation slowly started to reopen, concerns arose about the spread of COVID-19 among park goers. As of today, the top 20 amusement parks in the U.S. have not reported any outbreaks of the disease, praising employee training and enforcement of enhanced safety guidelines for their successful reopenings.

What’s Happening:

What They’re Saying: