Exclusive Look at Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” to Come During Monday Night Football on ESPN

We are well on our way to the arrival of the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+. But, while we’re still a couple of weeks away, we will get to see an exclusive look at the new season this Monday on ESPN during Monday Night Football.

Don’t miss an exclusive look at the new season of #TheMandalorian during @ESPN Monday Night Football! New episodes of the Original Series start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jsKVZvtAQN — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 17, 2020

As the official Disney+ Twitter account announced, the Mandalorian will air during Monday Night Football on ESPN this Monday night.

will air during Monday Night Football on ESPN this Monday night. Monday NIght Football will begin on ESPN at 8:15 PM ET. though it’s likely the special look at the Mandalorian will not air until at least halftime of the game.

More on season two of the Mandalorian:

Season two of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 30.

will debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 30. Earlier this month, we got our first look at the new poster

The new poster features The Mandalorian with The Child in tow aboard a Swoop, (a more dangerous version of the classic speeder bike) on their way across a large body of water.

We know that numerous cast members have been added to the second season, including: Timothy Olyphant Michael Biehn Rosario Dawson

In the second season, we know that The Mandalorian and the Child will continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

