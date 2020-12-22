Early 2021 Refurbishment Scheduled for The Paddock Pool Water Slide at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

As Walt Disney World prepares for a fun Summer in 2021, they have announced a refurbishment of the Paddock Pool water slide at Saratoga Springs. While guests won’t be able to use the slide, the Paddock Poll will remain open during the length of the project.
- Walt Disney World has announced they will begin refurbishment on the Paddock Pool Slide at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa this winter.
- As part of this work, the bridge connecting The Paddock to other resort areas will also temporarily close.
- Guests visiting the resort will have the option to use the resort shuttle or follow posted signage for alternative routes around the lake while the bridge is under refurbishment.
- The Paddock Pool will remain open through the majority of this work.
- Additionally, guests are welcome to enjoy the High Rocks Spring feature pool and waterslide, as well as two leisure pools at the resort.
- The Big Blue Pool at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort will undergo refurbishment this winter and spring starting in January 2021.
- New changes are coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort as part of the refurbishment project currently underway. This work is expected to be complete in summer 2021 ahead of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World!
- Magic Kingdom’s Main Street Train Station and “it’s a small world” attraction are nearing the end of their refurbs and our latest Photo Update showcases how the projects are coming along.
