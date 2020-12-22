Early 2021 Refurbishment Scheduled for The Paddock Pool Water Slide at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

As Walt Disney World prepares for a fun Summer in 2021, they have announced a refurbishment of the Paddock Pool water slide at Saratoga Springs. While guests won’t be able to use the slide, the Paddock Poll will remain open during the length of the project.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

As part of this work, the bridge connecting The Paddock to other resort areas will also temporarily close.

Guests visiting the resort will have the option to use the resort shuttle or follow posted signage for alternative routes around the lake while the bridge is under refurbishment.

The Paddock Pool will remain open through the majority of this work.

Additionally, guests are welcome to enjoy the High Rocks Spring feature pool and waterslide, as well as two leisure pools at the resort.

