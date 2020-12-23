A Holiday Message from Walt Disney Imagineering

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a sweet holiday message via their YouTube channel. Let’s take a look below.
- The 30-second video shares WDI’s message of peace, happiness, and health to all this coming year in celebration of the holidays with a beautiful rendition of the world with Mickey’s ears sparkling around.
- The teams at WDI have been busy this year with updates to various experiences coming to Disney Parks all around the globe.
- Yesterday, we saw the return of the EPCOT entrance fountain with its reimagining complete.
- Over at Disneyland Paris, multiple announcements were made this year including the first-ever refurbishment of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and an update on the attraction Cars Route 66: Road Trip.
- Disneyland got an update on what’s happening with Snow White’s Scary Adventures. We not only got a video update on the new additions we can expect but a new name too, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.
- Although Avenger’s Campus did not open this year, we did get new merchandise, including a Spider-Bot from the upcoming ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.
- Hong Kong Disneyland’s Castle of Magical Dreams opened in November representing 13 different princesses and queens from Disney.
- Tokyo had its Fantasyland expansion open along with a few new attractions including Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast.