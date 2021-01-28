Disney and Pixar “Up” Inspired Mickey Ears Will Be Available on shopDisney January 29

shopDisney has announced a new pair of Mickey ears coming to the store tomorrow, January 29, from Darren Wilson inspired by the Disney and Pixar film Up. Check them out below.
- The Mickey ears will be available at the following link on shopDisney.
- They will be available at 7:00 am PT.
shopDisney has had a lot of great merchandise releases recently, here are a few we have covered.
- Marvel Lucha Libre Funko Pop! Figures made their way over to the website on January 25.
- In honor of 101 Dalmations 60th anniversary, a set of pins were released, with one being exclusive to D23 Members.
- A new National Geographic collection arrived with new luggage, backpacks, and headwear.
- And today, The Mandalorian got its own streetwear collection inspired by the hit Disney+ series.
D23 Gold Members can currently save 20% off purchases of $65 or more instead of the usual 10% discount on shopDisney through the end of January, so if you’re looking to pick anything up and you are D23, you are in luck! Just use the code D23January at checkout.