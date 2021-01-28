Disney and Pixar “Up” Inspired Mickey Ears Will Be Available on shopDisney January 29

shopDisney has announced a new pair of Mickey ears coming to the store tomorrow, January 29, from Darren Wilson inspired by the Disney and Pixar film Up. Check them out below.

The Mickey ears will be available at the following link on shopDisney

They will be available at 7:00 am PT.

shopDisney has had a lot of great merchandise releases recently, here are a few we have covered.

D23 Gold Members can currently save 20% off purchases of $65 or more instead of the usual 10% discount on shopDisney through the end of January, so if you’re looking to pick anything up and you are D23, you are in luck! Just use the code D23January at checkout.