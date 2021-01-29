Momita SenGupta Joins Lucasfilm as EVP, Physical Production

Deadline reports that Momita “Mo” SenGupta has joined Lucasfilm as Executive Vice President, Physical Production.
- SenGupta served as the EVP of Production at Viacom and VP of Production at Netflix overseeing physical production for original series in the US and the UK.
- SenGupta will lead physical production, post-production, visual effects, and production finance.
- She’ll be reporting to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.
- Lucasfilm has a lot coming soon from the new Indiana Jones and Willow to several Star Wars properties like Rogue Squadron and The Book of Boba Fett.
