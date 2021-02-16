The Walt Disney Family Museum Sets Two New Happily Ever After Hours Programs

The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced two new Happily Ever After Hours programs featuring sound designer and director Gary Rydstrom and screenwriter Dave Reynolds.
- The Walt Disney Family Museum announced two upcoming webinars featuring:
- Academy Award-winning sound designer and director Gary Rydstrom on Wednesday, March 3
- Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Dave Reynolds on Friday, March 5
- Both Happily Ever After Hours programs will be held at 5:30 PT.
- Registration for both of these webinars is completely free and open now.
Sound Designer and Director Gary Rydstrom:
- Wednesday, March 3 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Academy Award-winning sound designer Gary Rydstorm as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from feature films like:
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Toy Story (1995)
- Hercules (1997)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- As well as Disney·Pixar short films like:
- Lifted (2006)
- Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation (2011)
Screenwriter Dave Reynolds:
- Friday, March 5 | 5:30pm PT | Zoom Webinar | FREE | Sign-up Required
- Join Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Dave Reynolds as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from writing:
- A Bug’s Life (1998)
- Tarzan (1999)
- The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
