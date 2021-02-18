Limited Time Offer: Free Gift with $75 Purchase on shopDisney

Now through Saturday (February 20th) shopDisney is offering guests a sweet deal: choose a free gift when spending $75 or more! That’s right shoppers, you can bring home a magical gift from the online retailer just for stocking up on your Disney essentials.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $75 or more (pre tax).
- But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more!
- To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.
- The shipping discount should also be automatically applied, but if you want to enter the code just to be safe, it’s: SHIPMAGIC.
- Guests can also take advantage of an additional offer: $16 Mickey Mouse Comic Strip Tote Bag with any purchase. The regular price is $24.
Free Gift Options:
- There are a total of 15 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. Here are five of our favorite choices:
New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:
Whether you’re here for the Disney nuiMOs or need some inspiration for what to add to your shopping bag, here are some recent collections we like that are sure to appeal to every Disney fan!
- EPCOT lovers will adore the Dooney & Bourke Italia Collection that feature Mickey and Minnie visiting the beloved World Showcase Pavilion.
- Missing your favorite Disney Resort? Look no further than the colorful Disney Parks Loungewear and Kids selections that will cure your “homesickness” in no time!
- Celebrate the “tale as old as time” with the new Beauty and the Beast Collection featuring fun home accessories themed to the animated classic.
- Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on March 5th! Get ready for the film with must have movie tie-in merchandise!
- Finally, start your Easter shopping now shopDisney’s assortment of adorable plush, figurines and more!