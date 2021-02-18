Limited Time Offer: Free Gift with $75 Purchase on shopDisney

Now through Saturday (February 20th) shopDisney is offering guests a sweet deal: choose a free gift when spending $75 or more! That’s right shoppers, you can bring home a magical gift from the online retailer just for stocking up on your Disney essentials.

For a limited time, guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase

But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more!

To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.

before checking out. The shipping discount should also be automatically applied, but if you want to enter the code just to be safe, it’s: SHIPMAGIC .

. Guests can also take advantage of an additional offer: $16 Mickey Mouse Comic Strip Tote Bag

Free Gift Options:

There are a total of 15 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. Here are five of our favorite choices:

New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:

Whether you’re here for the Disney nuiMOs or need some inspiration for what to add to your shopping bag, here are some recent collections we like that are sure to appeal to every Disney fan!