Pixar Premieres New Trailer for “Turning Red,” Announces Songs Written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS

Forget about a spider man — Pixar is giving us a red panda woman! This morning, the animation studio released a new trailer for their upcoming film Turning Red.
- Today, Pixar gave us a new look at Turning Red.
- In the previous teaser, we were introduced to Mei’s seemingly overbearing mother.
- This time around, we’re learning more about Mei and her friends.
- Of course, we also get more insight into why Mei happens to turn into a red panda.
- And, for fans of memes, there’s a catchy pun in the trailer’s soundtrack choice.
- However, while a different boy band may be featured in the second part of the trailer, Pixar has revealed that the group 4*Town in the film will perform three songs written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS.
- This includes the song “Nobody Like U,” which can be heard in the trailer.
- The five (yes, five) harmonious voices of 4*Town are: Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and FINNEAS
- In addition to the trailer, Pixar also debuted a new poster for the film:
- Pixar’s Turning Red is set to premiere March 11th, 2022.
- Domee Shi, director: “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of. Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”
- Lindsey Collins, producer: “When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS—back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYS—we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse. We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!”
- Okay, yes, this trailer release is being a bit overshadowed by last night’s debut of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.
- Back to Pixar, the studio also recently shared a look at another one of their upcoming films: Lightyear.
- Meanwhile, last week’s Disney+ Day brought tons of Disney movie news, including updates on Cheaper by the Dozen and Disenchanted, the announcement that Rodrick Rules will follow the release of the animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid film, and more.