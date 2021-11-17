Pixar Premieres New Trailer for “Turning Red,” Announces Songs Written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS

Forget about a spider man — Pixar is giving us a red panda woman! This morning, the animation studio released a new trailer for their upcoming film Turning Red.

Today, Pixar gave us a new look at Turning Red.

In the previous teaser

This time around, we’re learning more about Mei and her friends.

Of course, we also get more insight into why Mei happens to turn into a red panda.

And, for fans of memes, there’s a catchy pun in the trailer’s soundtrack choice.

However, while a different boy band may be featured in the second part of the trailer, Pixar has revealed that the group 4*Town in the film will perform three songs written by Billie Eilish & FINNEAS.

This includes the song “Nobody Like U,” which can be heard in the trailer.

The five (yes, five) harmonious voices of 4*Town are: Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and FINNEAS

In addition to the trailer, Pixar also debuted a new poster for the film:

Pixar’s Turning Red is set to premiere March 11th, 2022.

What They’re Saying:

Domee Shi, director: “We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of. Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.”

“We needed our character Mei to be obsessed with something that her mom would not approve of. Boy bands were the first step into the world of boys for a lot of girls that age. The guys were all super pretty, polished, soft and loving, and they had of way of bringing girls and their besties together. Plus, I thought it’d be really cool to create an animated boy band.” Lindsey Collins, producer: “When we first started talking about Billie Eilish and FINNEAS—back before they’d won a billion GRAMMYS—we could see then how they had their finger on the pulse. We were big fans. We met with them and pitched this crazy idea of a boy band, asking if they’d be interested in writing and producing the songs. They were!”

More Movie News: